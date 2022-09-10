Hrithik Roshan finds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir’s Brahmastra ‘too good’: The film student in me needs to watch it again

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra Part One- Shiva released on September 9 and is off to a strong start. The film set the global box office on fire and reportedly earned Rs 75 crore in the worldwide collection on day one! On Friday, the film’s screening at PVR Cinema in Juhu was attended by many Bollywood stars such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and others. Now, having watched the movie, Hrithik Roshan has shared his review of the film and the superstar can’t stop gushing over the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Hrithik Roshan took to his Twitter and shared how much he loved watching Brahmastra. He mentioned that he loved everything about it- right from the action sequences, to the VFX, background music and more. Congratulating the team of Brahmastra, Hrithik Roshan shared that the film student in his wants to re-watch the movie. “The film student in me needs to watch BHRAMASTRA again! The action, the grading, the BGM , the VFX, the sound design uff … Absolutely incredible work !! Too good. Thoroughly enjoyed this one. My congrats to the team !” tweeted Hrithik. Karan Johar replied to Hrithik’s tweet and wrote, “Dugu,” along with heart emojis.