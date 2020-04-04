Is Hrithik Roshan the first choice for the remake of The Burning Train? Here’s what we know

A while back reports stated that Jitendra, Dharmendra and Vinod Khanna starrer The Burning Train was all set to be remade. Now, as per a latest report, Hrithik Roshan may have been approached to star in the remake of the 1980 flick.

After having a stellar 2019 with War and Super 30, entered 2020 on a high note. However, the superstar didn’t make any announcements of his next flick and that left fans hoping that Hrithik would soon reveal what he is doing next. Amidst this, the Coronavirus pandemic broke out in India and every one was compelled to stay at home. A few weeks back, before the lockdown, Jackky Bhagnani and Juno Chopra announced that they were all set to remake Ravi Chopra’s 1980 film, The Burning Train.

While they officially announced the remake, nothing was shared about the casting choices for the roles of Vinod Khanna, Dharmendra and Jitendra. Now, as per a latest report in Filmfare, Hrithik Roshan may be the first choice for the remake of The Burning Train. The report stated that the producers Juno and Jackky have made up their mind about approaching Hrithik as soon as the lockdown ends for the remake of the 1980 film. It also stated that the work on the remake had begun but is now on a standstill due to Coronavirus shutdown.

Also Read|Hrithik Roshan & Jacqueline Fernandez's fun throwback dance video will make you shake a leg; Watch

A source revealed to the portal, “Juno and Jackky have decided to approach Hrithik Roshan for the remake. They are keen to have him on board as they feel that he will take this film to another level. The film's planning was in full progress but due to the corona pandemic, the project is now on a standstill. As soon as the lockdown is removed, the producers will have a meeting with Hrithik Roshan.”

Well, if that turns out to be true, then fans could see more slick action from Hrithik. His last film, War turned out to be a blockbuster and fans loved Hrithik’s face off with Tiger Shroff. There were also reports that Hrithik was approached for the remake of Satte Pe Satte by Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan. However, nothing has been confirmed about the same. Meanwhile, Hrithik is spending time with his family amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. He is also urging people to follow the government’s instructions and now head out of their houses.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Filmfare

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More