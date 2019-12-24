Hrithik Roshan is ‘flattered’ by Deepika Padukone’s ‘death by chocolate’ comment; Here’s what he has to say

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor

Post the release of Siddharth Anand’s War, everyone and literally we mean everyone, of all age groups and sex were drooling over aka Kabir. And why not because with War, Hrithik Roshan has proved that besides being an amazing actor, he is clearly one of the most good looking actors the country has. Now, besides all the fans going gaga over Hrithik, we have who took to Twitter to shower praises on Hrithik as she compared him to ‘Death by chocolate’ as she wrote, “@iHrithik in WAR is like Death by Chocolate from Corner House!...Just Saying... (sic)," followed by a drooling face emoji.

Thanks to Deepika’s tweet of showering praises on the War actor, it clearly became the talk of the two so much so that at a recent party, we had a video of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone wherein Hrithik was seen feeding a chocolate cake to Deepika while she was gazing at him. And now, during a recent interview, this Kaabil actor was asked about Deepika Padukone and her tweet and Hrithik had said he is quite flattered. “I really don't know how to react to that. I'm quite flattered. My thanks to her for complimenting me for War. It's very encouraging when people from your own fraternity praise you…”

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor and as of now, he hasn’t announced his next project. As for Deepika, she is currently promoting Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak and the film will hit the screens on January 10, 2020.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Read More