Hrithik Roshan flaunting his toned muscles sets his GF Saba Azad’s heart on fire; See Pic

Hrithik Roshan is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. He often shares pictures of his chiseled abs and toned muscles and never misses a chance to motivate his fans to hit the gym. Well, currently the actor is training hard for his upcoming movie Fighter and we have often seen him flexing his toned muscles on social media. Today too the actor shared a picture of himself and highlighted the fact that good sleep and proper diet bring about a lot of changes in the body and also stated the importance of meditation. We love how his girlfriend Saba Azad reacted.

Hrithik Roshan shares picture of his toned muscles

Taking to his Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared a picture of him taking a mirror selfie in what appears to be his gym. In the picture, the actor can be seen flexing his muscles. He can be seen wearing a white coloured vest over black tracks and paired it with a black cap. He flaunts his toned muscles of one arms while holds his phone to click a selfie from the other hand. Sharing this picture, Hrithik highlighted that how most of us fail to maintain a proper diet and follow a proper sleep pattern. He also revealed that what has changed him is meditation. He started with 10 minutes a year and now even an hour seems less for him. Taking to the comments section his girlfriend Saba Azad wrote ‘stop it’ with a heart and fire emoji. Preity Zinta on the other hand asked him to teach her meditation.

Hrithik Roshan joins Saba Azad for Rocket Boys 2 screening

Hrithik Roshan never misses a chance to cheer for his girlfriend Saba Azad. He always stands in support of her and for the very same reason he was present at the screening of The Rocket Boys 2 last night. Rocket Boys was loved by the audience and now it is all set to be renewed for the second season. Hrithik looked dapper in a black blazer that he paired with a black shirt and black pants and he complimented Saba who looked like a princess in a white gown.

