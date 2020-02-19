Hrithik Roshan floors a female fan as he sings 'Kaha na pyaar hai' in Udaipur; Watch Video

We recently got to witness this fandom when Hrithik Roshan attended an event in Udaipur. Check out the video below.

is one of the senior actors in the industry but his social media posts and videos often send female fans swooning over him. The 'War' actor was a treat to watch in the action-packed drama alongside Tiger Shroff. And he not only sent the young fans into a tizzy, but women from all age groups. And we recently got to witness this fandom when the actor attended an event in Udaipur. Hrithik looked dapper in a pair of white pants and sneakers coupled with an olive green jacked and a T-shirt.

At the event, Hrithik had quite a few female fans coming up to him and professing their love for him. One of them was an adorable middle-aged woman who could not stop gushing over her love for Hrithik. The actor was naturally taken aback with the confessions. At one point, this female fan also began singing 'Kaho na Pyaar Hai' and Hrithik chimed in saying, "Kaha na pyaar hai."

Check out Hrithik's female fan gushing over him:

In another video, a young fun also revealed how proud she was to have danced with her idol. From the looks of it, Hrithik surely had a blast with his fans in Udaipur.

Everyday he touches hearts. Knowingly unknowingly he has shaped so many hearts,coloured so many futures,established so many families. We feel honoured & grateful to be able call ourselves @iHrithik fans. Thank you for everything you do for us.#HrithikRoshan #Hrithik #bollywood pic.twitter.com/mndauYtdA0 — Hrithik Inspires (@HrithikInspires) February 18, 2020

Meanwhile, after delivering two box office blockbusters in 2019, Super 30 and War, Hrithik hasn't announced any new film. He is expected to return with a bang with Krrish 4. Do you think he will deliver another hit in 2020? Let us know in the comments below.

