Hrithik Roshan gets clicked with son Hridaan as they step out for movie night; Watch

Hrithik Roshan is going through an excellent phase in both his acting career, and personal life. The Bollywood superstar is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming project Fighter, which is touted to be the first-ever aerial action movie of Hindi cinema.

When it comes to his personal life, Hrithik Roshan is the proud father of two sons - Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan - whom he shares with his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. The celebrated actor is currently in a steady relationship with Saba Azad, the renowned actress-singer. On October 16, Monday, Hrithik Roshan made a public appearance with his younger son Hridaan, as the father-son duo stepped out for a movie night.

Hrithik Roshan gets clicked with son Hridhaan

The Bollywood superstar and his younger son Hridaan Roshan were spotted at a popular theatre in Juhu, Mumbai on Monday night, as they stepped out to watch a movie together. Hrithik Roshan, who was seen exiting the movie theatre, looked supremely stylish as always in an all-white look.

The Fighter actor opted for a printed white t-shirt, which he paired with matching white trousers, for the night. Hrithik completed his look with a pair of matching white and red printed sneakers and a black printed hat. Hridaan Roshan, on the other hand, looked adorable in a black t-shirt, and a pair of matching trousers. The star kid completed her look with a pair of black sneakers.

Have a look at Hrithik Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan's video from the movie theatre, below:

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan REACTS to girlfriend Saba Azad's dance video from fashion ramp