Hrithik Roshan gets fiery reactions from fans and friends for his latest 'Caliente' selfie.

The year 2021 is coming to an end but there's no stopping Bollywood stars from raising the heat on social media. The latest star to do that was Hrithik Roshan on Monday night when he dropped a selfie and sent his fans into a frenzy. The shirtless selfie featured a bearded Hrithik wearing a cap that read 'Caliente'.

The War actor's selfie received some fiery reactions from fans and friends. One of them was Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director Zoya Akhtar who commented, "Muy Caliente Babu." Well, if you're wondering what Caliente means, it means hot or warm in Spanish. Ananita Shroff Adjania also commented, "Caliente and how," and we couldn't agree more with her.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar and Shibani Dandekar dropped some fire emojis in the comments section. Fans, too, were floored by Hrithik's selfie as they dropped multiple lovestruck, heart and fire emojis.

Check out Hrithik's selfie if you haven't already and reactions to it:

Looks like the actor is ending the year on a relaxed note as he seemingly dropped the selfie from a tropical island, a beach or a holiday boat.

On the work front, Hrithik has several projects in the offing including War's sequel, Krrish franchise and Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

