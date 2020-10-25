Hrithik Roshan gets his own slice of Mannat as he buys 2 new sprawling properties at a massive Rs 97 crore

Hrithik Roshan, who reportedly closed the deal last week, is now the proud owner of a penthouse and and an apartment in a high-rise in Mumbai. Read details below.

is officially the owner of two new lavish and sprawling properties in Mumbai. According to a latest report, the 'War' actor has finalised the purchase of a penthouse and and an apartment in a high-rise on Juhu-Versova Link Road in Mumbai and splurged close to Rs 100 crore on the property purchase. Yes, pinch yourself if you think your dreaming because you're not. As per Mumbai Mirror, Hrithik, who has been living in a rented space, finalised the property almost a month ago and closed the deal last week.

The property is truly what dreams are made of as it is spread over a massive 38,000 square feet. While the penthouse takes up the 15th and 16th floor of the building and cost the actor Rs 67.50 crore for the duplex, the other apartment is on the 14th floor for which the actor dished out around Rs 30 crore. This mansion is called Mannat and the Roshans plan to integrate the three floors.

Not just that, the family will have access to their own private lift and are allotted 10 parking spaces. While the view will be an uninterrupted one of the Arabian Sea, the apartment will also have a 6,500 sq ft open to the sky terrace. The registration for the apartments is done and dusted and the actor paid around Rs 1.95 crore as stamp duty, revealed the Mirror report.

Isn't that truly a mansion in the air?

