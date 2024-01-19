Hrithik Roshan gets ultimate ‘tripti’ on eating sweets after 14 months during Fighter’s Ishq Jaisa Kuch shoot

Ever since Siddharth Anand’s Fighter was announced, fans have been waiting with bated breaths for the film. The teaser had already created a massive hype amongst everyone and now the trailer has gotten us even more excited. The Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover starrer aerial action film has everyone’s attention. The songs of the film too have already become chartbusters. The one song that is giving everyone some major chill vibes is Ishq Jaisa Kuch. The makers have released the making of this song and we bet you are going to love the song even more.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan’s hard work can be seen in the making of Ishq Jaisa Kuch

Ishq Jaisa kuch is a beach song and the peppy beats have hit the right note amongst fans. The song featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in beachwear flaunting their 10/10 bodies is the major USP of this song. As the video of the making begins, we can hear director Siddharth Anand say that this one is a crazy track and it is his new favorite genre, new disco.

Deepika Padukone too in the video quips that she went nuts on hearing Ishq Jaisa Kuch. She called this one a ‘really sexy track’. The choreographer of the song, Bosco added that Hrithik and Deepika are like two heavenly bodies coming together and when they are dancing you can't take your eyes off them.

Hrithik Roshan’s weeks of preparation for Ishq Jaisa Kuch

The video showcases that Hrithik Roshan trained really hard to flaunt those abs in the song. Choreographer Bosco revealed that the actor brought in that level of fitness, sincerity, and hard work very beautifully. He further said that the actor becomes what you want him to become, nails it, and pushes himself to achieve it.

Siddharth Anand went on to reveal that with Hrithik Roshan in the song, it is weeks of prep for each step till he gets it right and it looks outstanding on screen. At the end of the video, we can see the War star celebrating by breaking his sweets fast. He can be seen relishing some sweet delicacies after 14 months and his reaction is priceless.

Vishal Dadlani on script narration of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

In a recent interview with Asian Sunday & Style, composer Vishal Dadlani delved into the creative process behind the music of the upcoming film Fighter. Unlike their usual routine of reading scripts, Siddharth chose to narrate this one, desiring to convey the emotional depth of the story. Vishal expressed the profound impact of Siddharth's storytelling, stating, "By the time we got to the interval, we had tears in our eyes. It's a truly incredible script."

More about Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film Fighter

Hrithik Roshan takes on the character of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known as Patty, in the film, while Deepika Padukone portrays Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. The ensemble cast features Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Under the direction of Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures in association with Viacom18 Studios, Fighter is set to grace the big screens on January 25, 2024, coinciding with the eve of India's Republic Day.

