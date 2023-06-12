Hrithik Roshan, GF Saba Azad look radiant; Kartik Aaryan is suited up at Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi’s reception

Producer Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi tied the knot on Sunday in an intimate wedding ceremony. In the evening, they hosted a grand wedding reception in Mumbai which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Celebrities such as Aamir Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Genelia D’Souza, Alaya F, Sonali Bendre, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and many others came under one roof to celebrate the wedding of Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi. Kartik Aaryan was also seen arriving for the reception, and he was all suited up for the occasion. We also spotted lovebirds Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, who were seen happily chatting with each other.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding reception

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made for a stylish couple, and they were spotted by the paparazzi as they chatted happily at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding reception. The videos that have surfaced on social media show Hrithik and Saba smiling and talking with each other while the shutterbugs click pictures. They then posed for the paparazzi, before holding hands and heading inside the venue together.

We absolutely loved Saba Azad’s Punjabi kudi look! She was dressed in a peach-coloured ethnic suit with a net dupatta. Her hair was tied back in a braid, while a paranda and a maang tikka completed her ethnic look. Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in a white shirt paired with a black blazer and matching formal pants. Check out the video and pictures below!

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan was also seen arriving for Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding reception. He looked dashing in a blue blazer with matching formal pants and was seen posing for the paparazzi before entering the venue. Check out his look below.

Ira Trivedi shared pictures from her and Madhu Mantena’s beautiful wedding ceremony. She is seen in a gorgeous pink saree, while Madhu Mantena was seen in a an off-white ethnic ensemble. Sharing the joyous pictures on Instagram, Ira wrote, “I'M complete now.”

