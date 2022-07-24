Hrithik Roshan & GF Saba Azad walk hand-in-hand as they get papped at the Mumbai Airport: PICS

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make for a stunning couple and they have been making headlines for their growing proximity these days. The couple has been dating for a while and is often seen spending time with each other. In fact, Hrithik and Saba have also been each other’s biggest cheerleaders and their social media posts are proof. Both of them are successful professionals who are acing their careers like no one else. The power couple was spotted together at the Mumbai airport, at midnight, hand in hand, as they returned from their holiday.

Hrithik Roshan and his GF Saba Azad were spotted together at the Mumbai airport, hand in hand, as they returned from their holiday in Europe. The duo looked stunning to say the least. Hrithik wore a stylish grey hoodie over his black t-shirt and light brown trousers. He also wore black cap, which suited him perfectly. Saba Azad looked stunning in her white t-shirt and lavender trousers. They walked to the parking lot as they headed for their car. Hrithik’s son Hrehaan Roshan was spotted and so was his mother Pinky Roshan. Hrithik hugged his mother before parting ways.

Have a look at Hrithik Roshan and his family getting papped at the Mumbai Airport:

On the work front, Hrithik has some interesting movies in the pipeline. Bollywood’s Greek God will be seen sharing the screen with Saif Ali Khan for the first time in Vikram Vedha. The movie is the official Bollywood remake of the Tamil neo-noir action thriller Vikram Vedha starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The movie is slated to release on September 30 this year. Hrithik will also be seen sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter, which will be hitting the screens on September 28 next year. Saba Azad will be next seen in Minimum, which will be premiering digitally, some time in October.

