Hrithik Roshan gives epic response to a fan who asks if he called aliens by mistake causing Bengaluru boom

Hrithik Roshan gives the most epic response to a fan who asked him whether he had called aliens by mistake to cause the Bengaluru 'boom.' Check out what the actor has to say.

As of now, everyone is aware of the fact that a mysterious ‘boom’ sound was heard in Bengaluru on Wednesday leaving the people baffled. While many speculated this to be an earthquake, a few other people hilariously discussed whether the sound has been caused by extraterrestrials. However, it has now been confirmed that the strange sound was actually created during an IAF flight test thereby ending all the speculations and rumours related to the mysterious incident that happened there.

Well, that did not stop a Twitter user from asking a hilarious question that has now left everyone in splits. The user has shared a video of Koi Mil Gaya’s Jaadu and asked this question, “Hey @iHrithik, is that you who called #Aliens by mistake again?” implying that the sound has been created by aliens who have been apparently called by the actor. Well, the War star has now given an equally epic reply to the tweet that reads, “Wasn’t a mistake. It’s time.”

Check out the tweet below:

Wasn’t a mistake . It’s time . https://t.co/AjibtJ3wHI — Hrithik Roshan (iHrithik) May 20, 2020

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the movie War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. He won hearts with his amazing performance in the movie and not to forget, his dance moves! Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand, War received a humongous response from the audience and was declared a huge hit. Well, as of now, Hrithik is yet to announce his upcoming project and fans are eagerly waiting for the same.

(ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan chats with his sons as he enjoys ‘Summer of Lockdown’ while Sussanne Khan captures them; Watch)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×