Hrithik Roshan gives a glimpse of his family time as he enjoys cycle ride with sons Hridhaan & Hrehaan; Watch

Hrithik Roshan does not miss any opportunity to spend quality time with his kids and often gives us a glimpse of it on his social media. Check out the actor’s fun video with his sons.

Bollywood’s Greek God is adored by millions for his suave look and stellar performances. Of late, the War star has been quite active on social media. From giving updates about his upcoming projects to sharing a sneak peek into his happy moments with his family, Hrithik leaves no chance to make his ardent fans go gaga. Today, the handsome star, who loves to spend time with his kids Hridhaan and Hrehaan, gave us a glimpse of his family time.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared a video wherein he can be seen enjoying a cycle ride with his sons. In the video, we can see him singing a song while riding a cycle. His sons, Hridhaan and Hrehaan can also be seen following him as they all seem to be having an amazing family time. Sharing the video, the Krrish star wrote, “#daddycool.” While Hrithik looks dapper in a white tee with stylish black glasses and a hat, his kids can be seen donning funky glasses. The video has left everyone in awe including Tiger Shroff, who dropped fire emoji in the comments section.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram post:

Meanwhile, the Dhoom 2 star recently took everyone by surprise as he announced his next film titled Fighter with . This will be the first time when both the stars will be collaborating together. Announcing the same, Hrithik had shared a glimpse of the film via a video on his Instagram and wrote, “Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride.”

The forthcoming flick has been directed by Siddharth Anand and is slated to release on 30th September 2022.

Credits :Hrithik Roshan Instagram

