Hrithik Roshan gives a glimpse of a lazy breakfast date with his mother Pinkie; SEE PIC

is one of the most successful and famous actors in Bollywood. He has given many hits at the Box Office and also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Well, the actor is not much active on social media but whenever he posts or shared pictures, it goes viral. Today, also he shared a picture of himself and his mother and left his fans in awe. The actor gave a glimpse of what his morning breakfast looks like.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Hrithik wrote, “On a lazy breakfast date with my mum. It’s a good morning. Sunday feels on Wednesday are best. Now go give your mom a hug.” The actor posted a mirror selfie that features him clicking a picture of himself and his mother. Hrithik is sitting on a chair and looks cool in a black tee and grey shorts while Pinkie Roshan looks cute in an all black outfit. She is seen enjoying the fresh air on the balcony.

Kunal Kapoor dropped heart emojis in the comment section. Fans also shared fire and heart emojis. Recently, he had posted two pictures of himself, sharing his "look away" looks.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the blockbuster hit War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The actor will be next seen in Fighter alongside . The film marks the duo's first project together. The teaser poster of the film has also been released.

