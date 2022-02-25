Hrithik Roshan gives a shout out to rumoured GF Saba Azad ahead of her gig in his first post for her; PIC

Hrithik Roshan has been grabbing all the eyeballs lately for his rumoured affair with Saba Azad. Ever since the War actor was spotted with Saba walking hand in hand stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai the speculations about their dating began. Later, these two were spotted together several times. In fact, recently Saba even made it to the family picture of the Roshan’s as Hrithik’s uncle Rajesh Roshan shared a picture from their family lunch. But today, the Greek God of Bollywood has given a shoutout to his rumoured ladylove ahead of her gig in his first post for her.