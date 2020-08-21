Hrithik Roshan gives a shout out to Vidyut Jammwal after watching Khuda Haafiz; Says ‘Really enjoyed it’

Vidyut Jammwal starrer has been receiving humongous response from the audience. Hrithil Roshan has also penned a special note for the actor in this regard.

is an avid social media user and often keeps his fans up to date with his regular activities. He also often praises the work of his colleagues and other peers on his social media accounts. Most recently the actor took to his Instagram account after watching the recently released web film Khuda Haafiz and praised Vidyut Jammwal giving the actor a massive shout out. Apart from that he also added that his mom Pinky Roshan is also a huge fan of Vidyut.

In an Instagram video, the actor starts off by saying, “There are many things about this film that kept me hooked but if you are a Vidyut fan like my mom is, by the way, she follows him on Instagram and keeps talking about his philosophy, his teachings on health and fitness. If you are a fan like her. You really have to add Khuda Haafiz to your watchlist.”

Here is Hrithik Roshan's post:

Continuing, Hrithik also invited Vidyut to a chat session on Saturday based on the movie and the things he liked in the film. He said, “I really wish I could congratulate this team live but I think we all have to adapt to the new normal so it is going to be Insta live. I would love to chat about this film and its scenes and songs and all the things that I really loved about this film. What do you say Vidyut? Do you want to do this virtually with me this Saturday at 4 pm if you are free? Let me know, I will keep my questions ready.”

The actor uploaded the video, and captioned it, “Watched Khuda Haafiz yesterday and really enjoyed it. @mevidyutjammwal im waiting to know more about the film and you , hope you’re up for the InstaLIVE! Let’s do this . See you Saturday at 4pm! #Khudahaafiz!” Meanwhile, on a professional front, the actor will next be seen in will soon be seen on the big screen in the fourth installment of the Krrish series.

