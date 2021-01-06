Hrithik Roshan gives us a sneak peek of a 'serious selfie' and his intense look will leave you impressed

Hrithik Roshan took social media recently to share a photo captured in front of the mirror. The WAR star left fans in awe with his serious expression in the same.

If there is one superstar in Bollywood who undoubtedly enjoys a massive fan following across the globe, it is . The handsome WAR star never fails to leave his fans in awe with his style and looks. Be it his style in the films or in real life, Hrithik always shells out goals for young men to follow. Lately, he has been sharing glimpses from his life on social media and speaking of this, his latest 'serious selfie' is bound to leave you in awe.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared a cool selfie while posing in front of the mirror. In the photo, the WAR star seemed to be standing inside his vanity van on the sets of his new project. The actor looked quite serious and his intense expression surely left fans intrigued. Keeping his serious expression on, Hrithik clicked a mirror selfie and shared it with his fans on Instagram. In the photo, Hrithik is seen sporting a cool black t-shirt.

As soon as Hrithik shared it, fans went berserk. Many were intrigued to know what the superstar was working on while others could not stop gushing over his handsome yet intense look.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan's photo:

Recently, Hrithik took to social media to wish on her birthday as well. Seeing the camaraderie between Deepika and Hrithik, fans have been wanting to see them in a film together. Meanwhile, Hrithik was last seen in WAR with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. The film was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2019. Since then, fans have been waiting for him to announce his next project.

Also Read|Hrithik Roshan announces his return to the sets leaving fans excited for his new project; See PHOTO

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Share your comment ×