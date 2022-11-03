Hrithik Roshan goes all out to make Saba Azad’s birthday special; Latter shares INSIDE pics from celebration

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of B-town’s most adored couples. The two are often spotted at events together and are also seen hyping each other up on Instagram. Saba Azad turned a year older on November 1st, and on her birthday, Hrithik Roshan shared a romantic post on social media. That’s not all! He also went all out to plan a lovely day with Saba, just the way she likes celebrating her birthdays. Now, Saba has given fans a glimpse of her birthday celebration with Hrithik Roshan, and the pictures are just too adorable! Saba Azad’s birthday celebration with Hrithik Roshan

Saba Azad took to her Instagram account to share a reel that consists of numerous pictures from her birthday celebrations. And no, it wasn’t a grand party. Instead, it was a low-key affair with a picnic, dance and a gym session with Hrithik. The first picture in the reel shows Saba holding a bouquet of flowers in her hand, while the next picture is a selfie of hers with Hrithik Roshan. Another picture shows her in the gym with Hrithik, while the next video clip shows her working out at the gym. The reel also includes pictures of Saba and Hrithik lying on the grass and enjoying a picnic together. A few other pictures show Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad enjoying a dance session together. In the last picture, we can see Hrithik looking lovingly at Saba while a tiny cake is placed in front of them.

Saba Azad thanks Hrithik Roshan for ‘putting together’ her strange birthday plan In her caption, Saba wrote that she enjoys quiet birthdays, and loves doing mundane things on that day. “Don’t get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first. For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like - a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love,” she wrote. Saba further thanked Hrithik for planning the day exactly the way she wanted. “Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers - my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full.” Hrithik Roshan’s birthday wish for Saba Azad Meanwhile, Hrithik wished Saba on her birthday by sharing a lovely picture of hers. “The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you... and oh that insanely amazing mind of you... melody in motion girl, that's what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday", he wrote.

