Hrithik Roshan goes ‘Wow’ as Tiger Shroff shares a sneak peek of his ‘Audition for Matrix’ workout; WATCH

and Tiger Shroff shared screen space for the first time in Sidharth Anand’s War and while shooting for the film, on various occasions, Tiger Shroff has, time and again, admitted that he considers Hrithik to be his guru and for him, it was a dream come true to work with Hrithik. Now the film has released and performed well at the box office and today, when Tiger Shroff posted a video wherein he is tied to a harness and attempting a unique sort of a workout, and alongside the video, Tiger wrote, “Auditioning for matrix..”

Soon after the video, all of his fans showered the actor with love for his hard work and amongst all the comments, one comment that caught our attention was a message from Hrithik which read ‘Wow’. Well, Hrithik clearly was in awe of Tiger and his intense workout and we are sure that this message from Hrithik will mean the world to Tiger

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently shooting for Baaghi 3 opposite and after shooting in Serbia for 40 days, Tiger returned to the bay and soon after his return, last night, Tiger was snapped for a dinner date with allged girlfriend and Baaghi 2 co-star . Now if reports are to be believed, Disha Patani will be seen in a small role in the third installment of the film and will be sharing screen space with Tiger yet again.

