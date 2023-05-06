Hrithik Roshan had a perfect Friday night movie date with GF Saba Azad and his kids; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are going strong in their relationship for quite some time now. The couple who never hesitate in showering their love on each other and have been spotted together on most occasions, seem to be in a happy space right now. Saba has been snapped spending time with Hrithik and his kids several times and last night was no different. The War actor seemed to have a perfect Friday night with both his sons and his girlfriend as these 4 were snapped walking out of a theatre after watching a film.

Hrithik Roshan snapped with Saba Azad and his sons

In the video, we can see Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad looking cool in funky clothes. The actor wore a grey coloured hoodie zipper jacket over a dark blue tee that he wore over a khakhi coloured tracks. Saba on the other hand looked chic in a black crop top that she paired over blue lose fit denim and carried a bag with her. While walking out of the theatre, both Hrithik’s sons came out first and sat in the car followed by the couple. Well, the Fighter star can be seen being protective about his girlfriend as paps surround them for pictures.

Check it out:

Hrithik Roshan work front

Hrithik Roshan has a couple of exciting movies in his kitty and the first one on this list has to be Fighter. This Siddharth Anand directorial is yet another action film after the success of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. Fighter also stars Anil Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in pivotal roles. Apart from this, Hrithik has the sequel of War which was again a massive blockbuster. He also has dad Rakesh Roshan’s Krrish 4 in his kitty.

