Hrithik Roshan hails Dimple Kapadia’s brilliant stint in Tenet; Calls it 'Best performance by an Indian actor'

Hrithik Roshan has joined the list of celebrities who have showered praises on Dimple Kapadia for her outstanding performance in Tenet. Here’s what the handsome star has said about her.

After wooing the audience with her scintillating performances in Bollywood, veteran actress Dimple Kapadia recently took Hollywood by storm with her film Tenet. She made her Hollywood debut with Christopher Nolan’s directorial and left everyone stunned with her stint in the film. Not just her fans and family members, even our B-Town celebrities cannot stop gushing over her terrific performance in the movie. The latest celebrity to shower heaps of praises on Dimple is . He said it is one of the best performances by an Indian actor in an international film.

Taking to his Instagram story, Hrithik has shared a picture of Dimple from the film and expressed his opinion. Alongside the photo, he wrote, “Hers is unmistakably one of the best performances by an Indian actor in an international film. Just brilliant!!!! The charm, the power, the poise the seductive eyes, Dimple aunty you are something else! Go see Tenet for HER.” Earlier, celebrities including , , Twinkle Khanna, Dia Mirza and Richa Chadha among others lauded the veteran star’s performance in Tenet.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram post below:

Tenet also featured John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki in the lead roles. Dimple had told Pinkvilla in an exclusive interview, “It was wonderful and the best part is, it was written so beautifully. It wasn't much, but I had to do it really well... [Nolan] He designs the character right to the minutest of details.” She added, “The hair, the way he wants the hair; when he wants it up and when he wants it down down, the clothes, how he wants her to look... There's nothing you can really do. You just have to be in his hands and it's all done.”

