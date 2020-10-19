Hrithik Roshan hails terrific spirit of COVID doctor grooving to Ghungroo: Gonna dance as good as him someday

As a video of COVID 19 duty doctor dancing to Ghungroo went viral on social media, Hrithik Roshan sang praises for him and expressed his wish to learn the doctor’s steps.

The COVID 19 outbreak in India has affected the normal life to a great extent. While the nation is leaving no stone unturned to fight this pandemic, our doctors have been the frontline warriors and they are making every possible effort to save lives. Amid this, several videos have surfaced on social media of the doctors highlighting their efforts to cheer up the patients in these crisis situations. Recently, another video made its way to Twitter wherein a COVID 19 duty doctor was seen grooving to the tunes of ’s popular track Ghungroo from his 2019 release War.

In the video, the doctor was seen dressed in a PPE kit and wearing a mask and gloves. He was seen shaking a leg and Hrithik’s famous track and was seen imitating the superstar’s step from the song as he performed in front of COVID 19 patients. As the video came into Hrithik’s notice, the superstar was quite amazed by the doctor’s dancing skills and wished to perform like him someday. He wrote, “Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam. Terrific spirit.”

Tell Dr Arup I’m gonna learn his steps and dance as good as him someday in Assam . Terrific spirit . https://t.co/AdBCarfCYO — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 19, 2020

Soon, the doctor in the video replied to Hrithik’s tweet and called Hrithik as his inspiration. He wrote, “Sir, this is dr Arup. Thanks a lot sir you are my hero, you are my inspiration since kaho na pyar hai.. i am not that much eligible to teach my inspiration, thanks a lot sir for your tweet and welcome to Assam.”

