Hrithik Roshan is a happy dad as he enjoys Sunday brunch with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan; See PHOTO

Hrithik Roshan recently enjoyed a Sunday brunch with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Check out the picture.

proved his acting prowess again last year with two hit movies Super 30 and War. The handsome hunk showed the world that he still rules Bollywood and well, there is no doubt that his fan following has not lessened even a bit! As we speak of this, one more thing that must be mentioned here is that the Kaabil actor is a doting parent and just like his work, he is equally responsible towards his kids – Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

There are times when Hrithik takes out his sons and ex – wife Sussanne Khan for dinner dates and movies. Recently, the Koi Mil Gaya actor decided to spend his Sunday with Hrehaan and Hridhaan. All of them enjoyed a hale and hearty Sunday brunch and Hrithik has also shared a glimpse of the same on his Instagram handle. The star looks dapper in a white t – shirt and denims as he sits with his sons and their friends while all of them enjoy pizza!

Check out the picture below:

Post his success spree last year, Hrithik will be next seen in the remake of the iconic movie Satte Pe Satta which has been backed by Farah Khan. He will be reportedly a part of the much talked – about movie Mahabharat co – starring . The talented actor is also prepping up for the fourth installment of the popular superhero series Krrish which is slated to release this year. Are you excited to know more about Hrithik’s upcoming projects? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Instagram

