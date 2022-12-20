Hrithik Roshan has a fun conversation with the paparazzi, spotted with his kids and Saba Azad at the airport

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad often grab all the limelight for their appearance together. Be it at the airport or on the red carpets, these two make sure to give out major couple goals. We have already seen Saba warming up to the entire Roshan family as she is a regular at the family lunches or parties. And now it looks like the War actor is trying to make both his sons gel well with his girlfriend. Today morning we spotted the actor with his kids, Saba and his cousin Pashmina Roshan at the Mumbai airport.