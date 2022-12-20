Hrithik Roshan has a fun conversation with the paparazzi, spotted with his kids and Saba Azad at the airport

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad often grab all the limelight for their appearance together. These two make sure to give out major couple goals.

Written by Prerna Verma   |  Updated on Dec 20, 2022   |  10:05 AM IST  |  4.8K
Hrithik Roshan has a fun conversation with the paparazzi, spotted with his kids and Saba Azad at the airport
Hrithik Roshan has a fun conversation with the paparazzi, spotted with his kids and Saba Azad at the airport

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad often grab all the limelight for their appearance together. Be it at the airport or on the red carpets, these two make sure to give out major couple goals. We have already seen Saba warming up to the entire Roshan family as she is a regular at the family lunches or parties. And now it looks like the War actor is trying to make both his sons gel well with his girlfriend. Today morning we spotted the actor with his kids, Saba and his cousin Pashmina Roshan at the Mumbai airport.

About The Author
Prerna Verma
Prerna Verma

Prerna loves Karan Johar and lives in the dreamy world of Dharma and YRF, so much so that she turned it into a professio... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Pinkvilla Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!