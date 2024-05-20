Hrithik Roshan has a special message for all voters as he steps out with family to cast vote for Lok Sabha Elections 2024; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most admired actors in Bollywood, captivating audiences with his charisma and persona. Not only on-screen but also off-screen, the actor manages to leave a lasting impression. As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 unfolded, the actor stepped out to cast his vote in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan, and his family cast vote

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik Roshan shared a post with his dad Rakesh Roshan, and mom Pinky Roshan showing their inked fingers. The actor alongside the photo penned a thoughtful caption, "Go vote. Make sure you have studied the candidates first. Know who you are voting for."

Have a look here:

Hrithik Roshan appeals to voters to study their candidate

Taking to Twitter, ANI shared a video of Hrithik Roshan in which he can be seen stepping out from the polling booth after casting his vote. The actor looks dapper in a black t-shirt and a cool cap. In the video, Roshan can be heard saying, "Study the candidate before you vote, know what you are voting for."

Have a look here: Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan on the work front

After the massive success of Fighter which also starred Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others, he is all set to star in War 2. A source close to the development shared that the actor is currently busy filming for War 2, and he will be involved in ideating the next part with his father and their in-house team of writers. It has been revealed that the project is currently in advanced stages.

Advertisement

Talking about his current project, Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Hrithik Roshan started shooting for War 2 in February 2024. The YRF Spy Universe Film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and the filmmaker is charged up to bring out a new side of Roshan as Kabir in the War sequel.

Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Chopra have meticulously worked on the script of War 2 to differentiate it from all that has been done in the YRF Spy Universe to date. War 2 will be an action spectacle like never before and as suggested by the post-credit sequence of Kabir, this one would be a little darker and gritty.

Apart from this, a Mid-Day report claimed that Hrithik Roshan, along with his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan, plans to crack the concept of Krrish 4 this summer.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar heads to London with Dimple Kapadia after casting first vote as Indian citizen in Lok Sabha Election 2024