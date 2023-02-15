Hrithik Roshan has a special message for Ashutosh Gowariker and Aishwarya Rai as Jodhaa Akbar turns 15

Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer Jodhaa Akbar was one of the most iconic films in Bollywood. The Ashutosh Gowariker-directed movie was a big hit and it redefined periodic dramas in Bollywood. Jodhaa Akbar was a hit and won the hearts of the fans as well. This film clocked 15 years today and Hrithik took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures and videos from the set along with a message for the team.

Hrithik Roshan shared several pictures from the sets of Jodhaa Akbar on his Instagram handle today. The first one is a video from the movie featuring the actor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The next couple of pictures prove the dedication of the entire team who were all set to make a blockbuster. Sharing these pictures, Hrithik wrote, “Happy Birthday @ashutoshgowariker. Thank you for trusting me with the monumental responsibility of being a part of Jodhaa Akbar. Your direction & my incredible co-stars will forever be cherished. #15yearsOfJodhaaAkbar.”

Hrithik Roshan reveals details about Fighter

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. On his birthday recently, Hrithik interacted with his fans online. During the conversation, he shared details about his upcoming film. The actor said, "We are shooting with real fighter jets. We just shot in a Sukhoi. It has been so inspiring just being around the Indian Air Force. There is so much to learn from their body language, decorum, the discipline, their courage and intelligence. I am very glad that I got to experience that myself."

Fighter marks Hrithik's second collaboration with Siddharth Anand after War. The film will be released in January 2024.