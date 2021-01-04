Hrithik Roshan has already mastered the art of drone selfies for 2021 and it's all things impressive

Taking to social media, Hrithik Roshan shared a new video and revealed that he has already picked up a new skill for the year. Check it out below.

It's 2021 and while you may still be deciding on what you want to achieve this year, already seems to have picked up a skill. Well, talk about being ambitious. The 46-year-old actor took to social media on Sunday to share with his fans that he has officially returned to filming. Sharing a selfie, Hrithik simply wrote, "Back on set." While details are still a little unclear, Hrithik also urged his fans to pick up a new skill.

Taking to social media, Hrithik shared a new video and revealed that he has already picked up a new skill for the year. Calling it 'Drone Selfies', the actor seems to be mastering the art of it as he gave his fans a demo of the same. Sharing a video with Kunal Kapoor in frame, Hrithik can be seen lying on the grass as he steers the drone for a close up.

Sharing the video, Hrithik captioned it, "Entering 2021 with new skills #Droneselfies @kunalkkapoor." Suzanne Khan was also impressed by Hrithik as she commented, "Very cool! Sippy Kunnu n ur debut tog! Miss seeing golds in this one!"

Check out Hrithik's drone selfie below:

Meanwhile, the War actor kept his fans guessing what project he will now begin shooting with his latest photo. Twitter was abuzz with guesses as fans asked the actor whether it was an advertisement shoot or a possible cameo in starrer Pathan. Take a look below:

Back on set pic.twitter.com/N6fafnUcBu — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 3, 2021

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif deletes PHOTO with Vicky Kaushal's reflection minutes after sharing it on Instagram

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×