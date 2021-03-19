Hrithik Roshan has an 'honest' advise for aspiring actors; Says if you fake that one thing, you'll make it

Hrithik Roshan’s samosa love is already trending on digital platforms. He will be next seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.

, also known as the Greek god of Bollywood, has finally resumed shooting. He has stepped out to shoot for his upcoming project. The actor enjoys a massive fan following on social media and always shares pictures with his fans. Apart from his good looks, he is also known for his brilliant acting and electrifying dancing skills. Recently, the actor had shared a picture with a caption saying about samosa. The picture went viral and invited many funny comments from fans and other Bollywood celebrities too.

And today also he has shared another picture with his infectious smile. He has given some serious advice to young talents who are keen to take acting as their career. The actors said, “Real or fake? They say acting is all about being honest . If you can fake that , you’v got it made.” Fans are also showering love in his post and dropping comments with emojis. One fan called him ‘charming’. In the picture, Hrithik is seen smiling and it looks like he is looking out of the window. His green eyes are making the picture more sensuous.

He was last seen in the film War with Tiger Shroff. The film performed well at the box office.

On the work front, Hrithik has recently announced his upcoming film which is titled Fighter. With the upcoming film, the actor is collaborating with his Bang Bang and War director Siddharth Anand. Moreover, for the first time, he will be sharing screen space with in the upcoming film.

