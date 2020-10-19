Hrithik Roshan has a sweet but hilarious wish for Kunal Kapoor on his birthday as he shares a throwback PHOTO

Kunal Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on October 18, 2020. His buddy Hrithik Roshan has also sent him wishes on the special occasion.

Very few people are aware of this fact that and Kunal Kapoor happen to be childhood friends. Yes, you heard it right. Even now, the two actors have each other’s backs as and when required. Right from attending each other’s birthday celebrations to movie promotions, the two B-town buddies set major friendship goals for all others out there. The two of them share a great camaraderie and often take out time for each other amidst their busy schedules.

Kunal Kapoor celebrated his 43rd birthday on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Hrithik Roshan has now sent his wishes to the Rang De Basanti actor on the special occasion. He has shared a throwback picture of the two of them while doing the same. However, it is the War actor’s hilarious caption that grabs our attention. He writes, “Happy birthday man. I am so glad we don’t look like these two.” We wonder what Kunal Kapoor will have to say about the same!

Check out the tweet below:

Happy birthday man. I am so glad we don’t look like these two ⁦kapoorkkunal⁩ pic.twitter.com/1A5VQe0hco — Hrithik Roshan (iHrithik) October 18, 2020

One can see Hrithik Roshan wearing a dark blue shirt teamed up with a matching denim jacket and jeans in the picture. Kunal Kapoor, on the other hand, is clad in a t-shirt and multi-coloured shorts. On the work front, the former last featured in the movie War co-starring Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. It was released in 2019 and turned out to be a huge hit. Talking about Kunal Kapoor, he was last seen in the 2018 movie Noblemen.

