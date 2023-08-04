Hrithik Roshan has sweet reaction as Pashmina Roshan drops unseen pics with Jaadoo on 20 years of Koi Mil Gaya

Hrithik Roshan who kick-started his acting journey as a romantic hero with his debut movie, Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, cemented his place as a seasoned actor after he portrayed a man-child flawlessly in Koi…Mil Gaya. It’s been 20 years since Koi…Mil Gaya was released, but the movie still continues to strike the right chord with the viewers. Right from characters to dialogues and from songs to emotional scenes, every aspect of the film is vivid in the minds of fans and audiences even today.

The blockbuster sci-fi movie, Koi…Mil Gaya which was released in 2003, clocked 20 years on Friday. For the unversed, the movie will be re-released on August 8. As Koi…Mil Gaya crossed the glorious 20 years milestone, Hrithik’s cousin, Pashmina Roshan got nostalgic and shared an old and unseen photo from the sets of the Rakesh Roshan directorial and penned a long note. Here’s what she wrote…

Pashmina Roshan drops throwback photo with Jaadoo

On Friday, Pashmina took to her Instagram handle and dropped an unseen, childhood photo of her posing with Jadoo as she marked the 20th anniversary of Koi…Mil Gaya. The image she shared was a delightful snapshot from her childhood, revealing her sheer joy while posing with Jadoo and her cousin Suranika, the lovable alien who captured the imagination of millions with his innocence and extraordinary abilities.

She captioned her post, "When we were just little girls, our family went on an adventure, and although @suranika and I were just bystanders in their adventures, it felt as thrilling as if it was happening to us. For a beautiful time, our days were filled with Koi...Mil Gaya. From waking up and hearing my dad work on the songs, to visiting the set and seeing tutu papa create magic. We drank more bournvita because Rohit liked it. We cried when duggu bhaiya got hit, and cheered when he stood up. We wanted to dress up like Nisha. We wanted to dance whenever it rained, we ran around the set imagining we were residents of Kasauli, lucky enough to meet with the lovable Jaadoo. Jaadoo became all our friend too.”

“Now after so many years, we get to relive the adventure on a big screen and I’m filled with more than just nostalgia- I’m filled with pride, wonder and empowerment, because here is what imagination, perseverance, unity and hard work can achieve ...we reach the stars ", she added.

Hrithik Roshan reacts to Pashmina’s throwback post

While Pashmina’s post has left her followers delighted, her ‘Duggu bhaiya’ and the man who headlined the blockbuster sci-fi film, Hrithik Roshan, took to her comments section and reacted to her post. While reacting to Pashmina’s nostalgic post, Roshan wrote, “How sweet pash!”. He even dropped a red heart emoji along with his comment.

About Koi...Mil Gaya

Directed by Hrithik’s father, Rakesh Roshan, Koi…Mil Gaya was released in 2003 and starred Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. It also featured Rekha, Johnny Lever, Mukesh Rishi, and Hansika Motwani, among others in pivotal roles. Koi…Mil Gaya established the base for Roshan’s successful superhero franchise, Krrish and Krrish 3 which were released in 2006 and 2013, respectively.

