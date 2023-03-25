Hrithik Roshan has the perfect reaction to GF Saba Azad’s stunning pics in a saree; Find out

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the coolest couples in Bollywood. Ever since these two went public with their relationship, they are often spotted together at events and restaurants. The lovebirds never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. In fact, there have been several speculations about the couple getting married but no confirmation has come yet from any party. Amidst all this, the social media PDA of the lovebirds does not seem to end and today too Hrithik could not stop himself from commenting on Saba’s pictures.

Hrithik Roshan drops comment on Saba Azad’s pictures

Saba Azad dropped a couple of her pictures in a saree. In the pictures, we can see the actress sizzling in a sequined silver saree. She is wearing a Manish Malhotra couture saree with a matching backless sequined blouse. She has left her hair open that falls perfectly to her waist. Her dewy makeup and red lips make her look beautiful. In the first picture, she plays with her hair and poses in quite a sultry way. In the next picture, she leans backward and looks straight toward the camera and the third one is a closeup of her face. Taking to the comments section, Hrithik Roshan wrote ‘I see you’ with a red heart emoji.

Check out the picture:

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

Hrithik Roshan will next be seen in Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. He has been gearing up for it for quite some time now. The actor has been busy with his body transformation and shooting of the film and keeps sharing his workout stories on his social media. Apart from this, there are also talks about War 2 which is in the pipeline. Along with this, Krrish 4 is also in the pipeline.

ALSO READ: Are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad getting married? Rakesh Roshan REACTS