Hrithik Roshan has thoughts on ex wife Sussanne Khan's latest post which talks about 'never looking back'

Sussanne Khan is back to work and shared a latest picture from her project which received quite a lot of traction on social media and from ex-husband Hrithik Roshan.

and Sussanne Khan continue to maintain cordial relations in public or on social media. The doting parents to two sons often comment on each other's Instagram posts as well. For the unversed, Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan came together during the lockdown to co-parent and stayed together so that the former couple are close to their children. Now, Hrithik has shared thoughts on one of Sussanne's recent Instagram posts.

With lockdown restrictions easing out, Sussanne shared a brand new photo of her work project. Sharing a picture from a photoshoot, Sussanne captioned her photo along the line of never looking back. She wrote, "If you leave I won’t cry... I won’t waste a single day..#neverlookback #eaglesnestwarmth."

Reacting to her Instagram post, Hrithik, who often leaves adorable comments on his ex-wife's pictures or videos, commented, "Super pic." Check out the photo below:

Despite their separation, Sussanne and Hrithik and close and often spend time with each other's families. Just yesterday, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share a video to wish Hrithik’s niece Suranika. For the uninitiated, Suranika is the daughter of Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina Roshan. "To my little darling doll Suru baby, happpppy birthday to the most thoughtful caring girl I know.. you are amazing! God bless you limitless! So proud of yo," Sussanne wrote alongside the video.

The family also recently celebrated Rakesh Roshan's birthday and the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi together.

Credits :Pinkvilla

