Hrithik Roshan has thoughts on ex wife Sussanne Khan's latest post which talks about 'never looking back'
Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan continue to maintain cordial relations in public or on social media. The doting parents to two sons often comment on each other's Instagram posts as well. For the unversed, Sussanne and Hrithik Roshan came together during the lockdown to co-parent and stayed together so that the former couple are close to their children. Now, Hrithik has shared thoughts on one of Sussanne's recent Instagram posts.
With lockdown restrictions easing out, Sussanne shared a brand new photo of her work project. Sharing a picture from a photoshoot, Sussanne captioned her photo along the line of never looking back. She wrote, "If you leave I won’t cry... I won’t waste a single day..#neverlookback #eaglesnestwarmth."
Reacting to her Instagram post, Hrithik, who often leaves adorable comments on his ex-wife's pictures or videos, commented, "Super pic." Check out the photo below:
Despite their separation, Sussanne and Hrithik and close and often spend time with each other's families. Just yesterday, Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share a video to wish Hrithik’s niece Suranika. For the uninitiated, Suranika is the daughter of Hrithik’s sister, Sunaina Roshan. "To my little darling doll Suru baby, happpppy birthday to the most thoughtful caring girl I know.. you are amazing! God bless you limitless! So proud of yo," Sussanne wrote alongside the video.
The family also recently celebrated Rakesh Roshan's birthday and the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi together.
Anonymous 28 minutes ago
Soozie
Anonymous 30 minutes ago
Utter stupidity....on one hand divorce..on one hand staying together in the name of kids...and she being part of all his family events....bloody what not happens when there is lots of money
Anonymous 31 minutes ago
nobody cares
Anonymous 58 minutes ago
So sweet. Love how Sus and Hrithik are coparenting. Ignore haters. ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Anonymous 1 hour ago
Didn't she leave n divorce him ? this is how psychopaths gaslight
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Well Suzie did move on to arjun and would not have looked back at Rithik if arjun didn't develop cold feet at last minute.. arjun didn't dodge a bullet, he dodged a machine gun. It is eyeball rolling to see swinging mofos spend so much on their fake images
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Double standards being maintained here
Anonymous 2 hours ago
Hritik shud spend some extra money and send her to a Psychatrist. Drugs have made her bipolar too
Anonymous 2 hours ago
This attention leech puts articles abt trending just to make her ex bf arjun jealous. Gal, the only reason you trended in ur life on ur own is when arnab spoke about your patent drug
Anonymous 2 hours ago
She is talking about never look back but still lives with him and keep spending his money shamelessly,what an ironic capture. Hrithik looks what she writes and think that this pic is super. Hrithik has no self respect in spite of being one of the worlds most handsome man.
Anonymous 2 hours ago
he is a simp
Anonymous 5 hours ago
Suzy q will never move on bcoz who else will pay for her cocaine or these silly articles