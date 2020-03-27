Hrithik Roshan has turned to THESE heroes to help fight Coronavirus and has a sweet request for them; WATCH

Hrithik Roshan has finally found the people who can help fight the Coronavirus and has put out a video with a special request for them. The War star has been doing his bit to combat the Coronavirus and is staying at home with his kids. Check it out.

Actor is doing his bit to raise awareness about the novel Coronavirus amidst the countrywide lockdown. From joining the Janta curfew to urging people to stay at home, the War star has been trying to make people aware about COVID 19 and the risks it poses to human life. Now, in an attempt to combat the virus, Hrithik has finally turned to certain heroes to help him in this fight against the Coronavirus spread. The Super 30 star shared a special video for them.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share a video for young kids to stop the adults in their house from heading out amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The War star mentioned that he thinks only the kids can make the adults understand the risk they put their lives into when they step out of the house. Hrithik urged all his young fans to stop the adults from going out and prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the country. The actor in a special video put out this special request for his young fans.

Hrithik wrote, “इन बड़ों को जगाना है। A message from me to all my young friends out there. You can be the hope and the heroes in this fight. @mybmc #indiavscorona #stayhomesavelives #indiafightscorona.” The War star even shared a photo a day back with his pet dog Zane and mentioned that everyone should stay at home like him and family amidst the lockdown. Even on March 22, 2020, Hrithik joined and Sajid Nadiadwala to applaud the work being done by the medical workers to combat the Coronavirus.

इन बड़ों को जगाना है।

A message from me to all my young friends out there. You can be the hope and the heroes in this fight. @mybmc #indiavscorona #stayhomesavelives #indiafightscorona pic.twitter.com/nTW5TTnPGc — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Hrithik also recently announced that in the 21-days lockdown period, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in with him temporarily to ensure that his sons Hridhaan and Hrehaan get enough time with both their parents and families. The War star and his ex wife’s moving in together amidst the lockdown received a thumbs up from his fans on social media and several called it ‘co-parenting goals.’

