Hrithik Roshan heaps praises on girlfriend Saba Azad’s new song I Hear Your Voice; Calls it beautiful

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been all over the news of late for their booming romance. The couple is said to be dating each other for a while and is going strong with their relationship. From stepping out in the city together to their social media PDA, Hrithik and Saba’s mushy romance never fails to make the headlines. And now, this couple is once again making the headlines as Bollywood’s Greek God has lauded Saba’s new song I Hear Your Voice.

For the uninitiated, Saba is a multi-talented artist who is known for her acting skills and her singing as well. And now, she has released her new single and shared the news on her Instagram account. She wrote, “#ihearyourvoice is yours now!! Ten years after its birth - finally free!! If ever there was a time machine for the use of man it must be song.. music has such a way of transporting you to another time - I’m here in Serbia, shooting an indie film, looking at this video and thinking of little Saba - her dreams, her hopes for herself and the world and my head spins at how little we know of the future and I’m so so thankful it surprised me and continues to”. Soon, Hrithik shared the song on his Instagram story and sent love to Saba. He wrote, “This is beautiful” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s post:

To recall, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made the headlines as they made their first public appearance at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. Meanwhile talking about the work front, Hrithik recently made the headlines as he announced the wrap of Vikram Vedha with Said Ali Khan. The movie is slated to release on September 30 this year.

