Hrithik Roshan on his transformation from Super 30 to War: Both men are same, how they treat you is different

After winning hearts with his impressive transformation from Super 30 to War, Hrithik Roshan got candid about the same and drew a similarity between his characters in both the movies.

The year 2019 has been a blockbuster year for who gave two back to back hits with Super 30 and War. The movies not just emerged as box office winners but Hrithik’s performance as mathematician Anand Kumar in Super 30 and Kabir in War was highly appreciated. Interestingly, Bollywood’s green eyed actor made the heads turn with his jaw-dropping transformation from Super 30 to War. Over the time, Hrithik has been often quizzed about his stupendous transformation and how he made it look like a cakewalk.

The question was raised once again after he attended an event in Udaipur. Addressing the question, Hrithik stated that both the roles were difficult to play. However, he admitted that playing mathematician Anand Kumar was relatively easier for him to play. “Super 30 was easier because he had more heart. Perhaps in previous life, I may have been Bihari,” Hrithik was quoted saying. The Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara actress also stated that although Kabir and Anand’s role was different, both the men were same at their heart. However, the way they treated was entirely different. Hrithik stated, “It is amazing that I am the same person, but I work and change my thoughts. We check the roles, Kabir's heart and Anand's heart are one. So do not judge by seeing someone. I have seen that both these men are the same but the way they treat you is different.”

While the audience has been in awe of Hrithik’s mind-boggling performances, they are also eagerly waiting for him to announce his next project as well. As of now, the superstar is speculated to be a part of several projects, however, he is yet to make the big announcement.

Credits :Pinkvilla

