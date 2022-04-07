Hrithik Roshan holds Saba Azad close as they pose with Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni in THIS PIC from Goa

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan are going strong as friends even after their separation and every now and then, they support each other on social media. In their personal life, Hrithik has often seen together with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad and Sussanne with Arslan Goni. But for the first time, the four of them have come together in one frame. Yes, you read it right.

The two rumoured couples Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad and Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni had partied together in Goa and just now, Sussanne dropped a reel on Instagram in which there was a photo featuring Hrithik, Saba, Sussanne, and Arslan. In the photographs, Hrithik was seen dressed in a comfortable black t-shirt while Saba looked radiant in beautiful pink attire. Meanwhile, Sussanne donned a black dress and Arslan opted for a printed shirt.

See Sussanne’s video here

As soon as she posted the video, fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A user wrote, “Precious.” Another user commented, “Cute.” They also dropped red heart emoticons in the comment section.

For the unversed, Hrithik is said to be dating actor-singer Saba Azad. The two first caught the attention of their fans as they were spotted together at a popular Mumbai restaurant in January earlier this year. However, they have not revealed anything yet.

Sussanne has also spotted with Arslan Goni many times and even she posts about him on social media as well.

Meanwhile, speaking about Hrithik Roshan’s professional career, he has the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He also has Siddharth Anand’s Fighter with Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

