Hrithik Roshan hypes up girlfriend Saba Azad ahead of her concert in Hyderabad; Says 'kill it'

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are dating each other for a while and look like they are going strong with their relationship. The couple made their relationship red carpet official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. In fact, Hrithik and Saba have also been each other’s biggest cheerleaders and their social media posts are proof. Yet again, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor gave a shout-out to his ladylove on his social media handle ahead of her concert in Hyderabad.

Saba is a part of the popular electronic band Madboy/Mink which also features Imaad Shah-son of Naseeruddin Shah. Hrithik took to his Instagram handle and re-shared a shared by Saba and wrote: "Kill it guys! Are u ready Hyderabad!" Meanwhile, recently, Hrithik and Saba returned to Mumbai after holidaying in London. Hrithik’s son Hrehaan Roshan, and his mother Pinky Roshan were also spotted by the shutterbugs at the airport. Saba also shares a great equation with Hrithik’s entire family.

Check it out:

A few days back, there were rumours doing rounds on the internet that the couple is planning to tie the knot soon. However, as per a recent update, Hrithik and Saba are not in a rush to get married. “Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in a happy relationship. They spend a lot of time together and are also seen going on holidays. Saba is on very cordial and good terms with Sussanne and has also grown close to Hrithik's kids. However, Saba and Hrithik are in no rush to get married. They take it each day as it comes. They are enjoying their time together right now. They are figuring out if they want to get married," said a report in India Today.

Reports of Hrithik and Saba dating first emerged when the two were spotted by the paparazzi exiting a restaurant after a dinner date.

