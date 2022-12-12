Hrithik Roshan is all praise for Rishab Shetty and his film Kantara; Calls it 'extraordinary'

Hrithik Roshan , who recently made heads turn at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, is left mighty impressed by Rishab Shetty's Kantara. The film was released recently and it garnered a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike. A lot of Bollywood celebs were seen praising the film and Hrithik has now joined the bandwagon too. He took to social media and wrote a praise-worthy tweet for Rishab and his film.

On Sunday night, the Greek God of Bollywood took to Twitter and shared his thoughts after watching the film. The Hindi version of Kantara was premiered recently on an OTT platform. Hrithik said that he learnt a lot after watching the film and he was impressed by the storytelling. The tweet read, "Learnt so much by watching #Kantara. The power of @shetty_rishab’s conviction makes the film extraordinary. Top notch storytelling, direction & acting. The peak climax transformation gave me goosebumps. Respect & kudos to the team." Have a look:

Soon after he shared the tweet, Rishab responded to him, "Thank you so much sir" followed by red heart emojis.

Rishab directed as well as acted in the film. It also stars Sapthami Gowda and Kishore. The film is set in the backdrop of coastal Karnataka and it revolves around a regional ritual dance form named Bhoota Kola.

Work front

Hrithik was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan. He will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. It will mark his first collaboration with Deepika. The film is slated to release in theatres on 24th January 2024. The trio was recently seen shooting for the first schedule in Assam.