Hrithik Roshan is 'at peace' with his failings as he bids adieu to Vedha: Been a terrific journey

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in his much-anticipated film Vikram Vedha has penned a heartfelt note as he bid adieu to his character Vedha from the movie, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead. It is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram Vedha is written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, who also helmed the original part. Hrithik also revealed a secret pact he does during his film shoots and taking to his social media, he shared a video, in which, he can be seen cutting a black thread tied to his wrist.

He wrote: "Time to let go. I don’t know exactly when I started doing this. Or even why. But I realized today that i’v secretly done this for every character that terrified me. Mostly it’s a red mauli ( kabir wore that) and sometimes it’s a black thread. Can’t even remember when I started this. Was it kaho na pyaar hai ? Or koi mil gaya or much later ? ( Wil have to go back and check my wrists or neck in those films ) cause it’s never planned. Vedha got it at dress rehearsals n became it. Kabir got it at the War mahurat pooja and i made it a part of him.