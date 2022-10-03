Hrithik Roshan is 'at peace' with his failings as he bids adieu to Vedha: Been a terrific journey

Hrithik Roshan pens a heartfelt note as he lets go of his latest character Vedha from Vikram Vedha.

Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in his much-anticipated film Vikram Vedha has penned a heartfelt note as he bid adieu to his character Vedha from the movie, which also starred Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead. It is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil film of the same name which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Vikram Vedha is written and directed by Pushkar–Gayathri, who also helmed the original part. Hrithik also revealed a secret pact he does during his film shoots and taking to his social media, he shared a video, in which, he can be seen cutting a black thread tied to his wrist. 

He wrote: "Time to let go. I don’t know exactly when I started doing this. Or even why. But I realized today that i’v secretly done this for every character that terrified me. Mostly it’s a red mauli ( kabir wore that) and sometimes it’s a black thread. Can’t even remember when I started this. Was it kaho na pyaar hai ? Or koi mil gaya or much later ? ( Wil have to go back and check my wrists or neck in those films ) cause it’s never planned. Vedha got it at dress rehearsals n became it. Kabir got it at the War mahurat pooja and i made it a part of him.

He continued: "I think I do it cause it physically anchors the commitment I make to myself before I begin. A secret pact between me and myself. The ritual of cutting it is always confusing. For vedha I tried once my shoot got over but couldn’t , then when my dub got over , but again couldn’t. And then I finally did when the question I ask myself had a satisfactory answer. “Did I give this everything I had?” “Can I do more ?” - it’s a question that scares me , drives me , n keeps me searching for more. Vedha has been a terrific journey. Thru him I learnt to be. At peace with my failings. Unafraid and unapologetic. I will always be grateful to my directors and writers Pushkar and Gayatri for creating this opportunity. Thank you Vedha. I let go. With love and gratitude."

Meanwhile, Hrithik will star next in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

