Hrithik Roshan is awestruck by GF Saba Azad’s performance; Actor gushes over ‘the moves’

Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad have been hitting the headlines ever since the rumours of the couple planning to take their relationship to the next level surfaced on the Internet. Rakesh Roshan reacted to the rumours, and said that he is not aware of any such development in Hrithik’s life. Amidst all this, Saba shared a lovely sun-kissed picture of herself, which was clicked by the actor. Now, Hrithik also took to his Instagram stories to heap praises on his ladylove Saba as she performed in Mumbai with Imaad Shah, as part of their electro-funk band Madboy/Mink.

Hrithik Roshan is awestruck by GF Saba Azad’s performance

Saba Azad and Imaad Shah (Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathhak Shah's son) are the founders of the electro-funk band named Madboy/Mink. They recently performed in Mumbai, post which, Saba shared a few videos of their performance. She is seen in an oversized white graphic t-shirt, and Saba owned the stage and flaunted some stunning dance moves during her performance. Hrithik was left mesmerized by her performance, and re-posted Saba’s Instagram story, he wrote, “The moves,” along with the high-five emoji. In another Instagram story, he re-posted a video clip of her performance and dropped a starstruck emoji. Check out the stories below!

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan’s relationship

Rumours of Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan’s relationship first surfaced in February last year, after they were spotted together on a dinner date. On Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, the two arrived together and were seen walking hand-in-hand. In October 2022, Hrithik shared the first picture with Saba Azad on Instagram, and wrote, “Girl on a bench Summer 2022. London. The Van Gogh immersive experience.”

Since then, they have often been sharing romantic and love-filled posts with each other. On Hrithik’s birthday in January this year, Saba shared some adorable pictures together, and called him her ‘favourite goof.’

