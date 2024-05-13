Hrithik Roshan is clean-bowled by GF Saba Azad’s beauty and his comment on her latest PIC is proof

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the hottest couples in Bollywood currently. These two are going pretty strong and never fail in showering love on each other. Be it on social media or in public, their chemistry is quite sizzling, and fans love it.

Well, the War actor is Saba’s biggest cheerleader, and we don’t need to prove it. It is his comments on his girlfriend’s posts that do all the talking. And the actor has once again showered praises on his girlfriend’s recent post and you have to read the comment.

Hrithik Roshan comments on Saba Azad’s post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Saba Azad dropped a picture of her from a photoshoot. In the snap, we can see her stunning in a monochrome outfit. The actress and singer is giving boss lady vibes in white trousers and a white blazer. She has kept the front buttons open and has styled it with a black bra top inside. Her red lips and perfectly gelled hair make her look gorgeous.

We do not blame Hrithik Roshan for gushing over her. He took to the comments section and wrote 'The graceful stoic' with a red heart emoji.

Check it out:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make sure to spend quality time with each other despite their busy and hectic work schedules. Recently the couple attended a pottery session together. The Instagram account of a pottery class based in Mumbai shared a photograph of the love birds participating in a workshop. In the selfie, Hrithik posed with a quirky expression, pointing to a dash of clay on his cheek. Saba leaned on his shoulder and flashed a huge smile for the camera.

They were dressed in casual white attire with a showcase of multiple clay pots in the background.

Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan’s work front

After the massive success of Fighter which also starred Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and others, he is all set to star in War 2. This action-packed film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Jr NTR in a pivotal role.

