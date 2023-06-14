Hrithik Roshan is making us melt a little more with his hotness on this sunny day; See pic

Hrithik Roshan is undoubtedly one of the hottest and fittest actors in Bollywood. His fitness levels often make his fans stunned and his chiseled abs and body leave them motivated to hit the gym. The actor often shares his pictures and videos working out and today was no different. He took to his Instagram handle to share a shirtless picture of him working out in the scorching heat and we bet fans cannot shift their eyes from him.

Hrithik Roshan shares picture of him working out

In the picture that Hrithik Roshan shared on his Instagram handle, we can see him on his gym cycling equipment. He is sitting on the equipment shirtless and has worn blue denim. The actor has sported a bright yellow cap and looks downwards as he seems engrossed in shedding whatever extra calories he thinks he has. Hrithik seems to be working out on his terrace and we can see the beautiful backdrop of Mumbai and beach. Sharing this picture, he wrote, “When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D’hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue. #keepgoing.” The moment the War actor shared this picture, fans started dropping fire and heart emojis in the comments section.

Check it out:

Hrithik Roshan's work front

Hrithik Roshan, the superstar is currently busy with the shooting of Fighter, the upcoming action film that marks his reunion with War director Siddharth Anand. Hrithik is sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone for the first time in the film, which is slated to hit the theatres in the first quarter of 2024. Later, he will return to play RAW agent Kabir in War 2. He is also set to star in the upcoming installment of the Krrish franchise, which has been titled Krrish 4.

