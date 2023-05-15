Hrithik Roshan is 'very proud' of Priyanka Chopra; Find out why

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India to promote her action-thriller web show Citadel which also stars Richard Madden. The show has grabbed some positive reviews and PeeCee has been basking in the success of this show. Well, a lot of her friends from Bollywood have taken to their Instagram handles to praise the actress and now yet another name gets added to this list. Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram to review Ciatdel and praise his Agneepath co-star. Scroll down to read what he wrote.

Hrithik Roshan praises Priyanka Chopra’s work in Citadel

Taking to his Instagram stories, Hrithik Roshan shared the poster of Citadel and wrote an appreciation note for Priyanka Chopra. He wrote, “Watching Priyanka Chopra in Citadel is such a fantastic surprise! Brilliant work! Also, incredibly entertaining show! Excellent direction and screenplay. PC you have killed it this time, too good!!! Very proud.” Sharing this in her stories, Priyanka wrote, “Thank you friend”.

Priyanka Chopra attends Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently attended Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s engagement in Delhi. The actress arrived in the capital city on May 13, the day the engagement ceremony was held. The actress arrived alone without her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti. She made heads turn with her casual avatar at the Delhi airport when she arrived. Later in the evening, the actress stunned in a lime green traditional attire.

The talented actress who was last seen in Citadel, will be next seen in the Hollywood film Love Again. She is also making a comeback to Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa, the upcoming chick flick movie helmed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. This film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

