Hrithik Roshan & Jacqueline Fernandez's fun throwback dance video will make you shake a leg; Watch

We stumbled upon a video of Hrithik Roshan and Jacqueline Fernandez grooving to a popular song from Tiger Shroff starrer A Flying Jatt. Check out the video below.

While all of India continues to be in a state of lockdown, old videos of Bollywood celebs and television stars seem to be doing the rounds. From some major throwback photos of celebs in their hey days to unseen videos, fans are making sure to keep up with the lack of paparazzi pictures. We stumbled upon one such video of and Jacqueline Fernandez grooving to a popular song from Tiger Shroff starrer A Flying Jatt.

The popular song is 'Beat Pe Booty' which had set off a viral social media trend back in 2016 with everyone dancing to the hit tune. In the throwback video, we get to see Hrithik Roshan dishing out some mean moves on the track and grooving along with Jacqueline who had starred in the original video. The song also starred Hrithik's War co-star Tiger Shroff.

Check out Hrithik and Jacqueline's throwback dance video:

#Throwback Video When Hrithik Roshan accepted the challenging of dancing on "Beat Pe Booty" song from the movie

"Flying Jatt" with Jacqueline#HrithikRoshan #TigerShroff #jacquelinefernandes pic.twitter.com/6eK1Rh1B0R — HrithikianGauri (@BaruaGauri) April 2, 2020

Isn't Hrithik simply effortless?

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff and the film went on to become the highest grossing films of 2019. Meanhwile, Tiger hit the screens with Baaghi 3 in 2020 and the film was badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Almost 10 days after its release, theatres in different parts of the country were ordered to be shut down owing to the spread of the virus. Baaghi 3 which could have easily crossed Rs 100 crore at the box office, fell short of a few crores.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More