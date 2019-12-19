Hrithik Roshan on Jamia Protest: I am deeply saddened by the unrest across educational institutions

Hrithik Roshan extended his support on the Jamia Protest but netizens call him neutral and troll him on social media.

On Sunday, India saw the entire country divided in over the Citizenship Amendment Act that was passed and the students went on to protest that bill which has become an Act now. From Rajinikanth to , celebrities showed their concern and support to the students against this Act. And now, joining the list is actor . On Wednesday, Hrithik tweeted, "As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy."

While some social media users praised Hrithik for his support, the majority of them trolled the actor for being neutral and posting late on social media. Some did not even understand Hrithik's tweet. They wrote, "Alexa pls make me understand @iHrithik tweet." with a confused Pikachu picture. Some wrote, "First part dekhke lag raha hai yeh left hai Second part dekhke lag raha hai right wing hai Ya allah.. yeh toh neutral hai." Whereas some praised him tweeting, "Sir Just at 05:29 Pm Today, my wife gave birth to a baby boy and I have named him Hrithik Shukla because of the courage you have shown today." Some tweeted, "Neutral Tweet by HR..Sahanubhuti Aur MODi bhakti 2no ek Sath.."

Check out Hrithik Roshan's tweet here:

As a parent and a citizen of india , I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the worlds youngest democracy. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 18, 2019

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War with Tiger Shroff. The actor hasn't signed any project yet, but there are reports that the actor might star in the remake of Satte Pe Satta which will be directed by Farah Khan.

