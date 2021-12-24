Hrithik Roshan jets off to Maldives for Christmas 2021; Enjoys gala time with mom Pinkie and cousins

Ahead of Christmas 2021, actor Hrithik Roshan has jetted off to the Maldives to spend some quality time with his family away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. On Thursday, the star’s mother Pinkie Roshan also took to Instagram to give fans a sneak peek of their quick getaway. In the photos, the entire Roshan family were seen having a gala time together under a moon-lit sky.

Hrithik Roshan kept it casual in a plain t-shirt which was paired with denim jeans. A cap and sports shoes completed the actor’s look. Gazing at the night sky, Hrithik shared a contagious smile as the camera captured him. In another photo, the star’s entire family were seen copying Hrithik Roshan’s pose. Going by the post, it seems that Christmas 2021 has already become merry for the elite Roshan family. Take a look at it below:

Previously on the 68th birthday of his mom, Hrithik took to social media to pen down an emotional and heartbreaking caption for the former. He said, “I mean , what are the chances ! The sun and the moon , the fox and the peacock , all came out this morning on my mother’s birthday to meet me . Ain’t I the luckiest ! Luckiest to be born as your son. I think that’s what they were there to tell me. And luckier still to have watched and learnt from your journey mama. Know that we are soulmates. And we shall be together in every life. I love you . More than words or hugs can ever say. Happy 68th little girl !”

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan last featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor in the hit action-packed film, War. Now, the Super 30 fame is gearing up to star in the upcoming sequel of his father’s science-fiction movie, Krissh 4. Although, not much about the movie has been disclosed by the makers yet. However, by the ending of Krissh 3, it can be said that the upcoming sequel might chronicle the exploits of the son of Krishna Mehra aka superhero Krissh.

