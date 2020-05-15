Hrithik Roshan joins the bandwagon & reveals Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Karan Arjun to be his ‘90s love’

Recently, stars like Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan revealed their 90s favourite films on Twitter. Now, Hrithik Roshan followed the trend and revealed Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Karan Arjun to be his love.

A day back, stars of Bollywood like , Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan and more took to social media to express and reveal their favourite films from the 90s era and shared why they loved them. Speaking of this, Hrithik also shared his 90s favourite film on social media and it happens to be a cult hit, Karan Arjun starring and . Karan Arjun was a blockbuster film that brought together Salman and SRK in the frame and was directed by Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik took to Twitter to reply to Abhishek Bachchan who had nominated him. The War star revealed that his 90s love is Karan Arjun and also shared the reason behind it. Hrithik said that it was the first film that he experienced from its nascent stage to the time it hit the screens. The Super 30 actor shared that he loved how the fans shouted and cheered for Salman and Shah Rukh starrer in the popular theatre, Chandan Cinema in Mumbai.

Hrithik wrote, “Thanks Bro braz. Mine has got to be KARAN ARJUN . It was the first film I experienced from scripting , assisting till the first show in Chandan . My joy was unmatched when the audience went crazy .” Many fans could relate with Hrithik and expressed that Karan Arjun is still their favourite film.

Thanks Bro braz. Mine has got to be KARAN ARJUN . It was the first film I experienced from scripting , assisting till the first show in Chandan . My joy was unmatched when the audience went crazy . https://t.co/sXzwvTsP1X — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 15, 2020

Meanwhile, a day back, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Abhishek and others shared their favourite films and now, it will be interesting to see which star reveals his 90s love on social media. Currently, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Hrithik is staying at home with his sons and ex wife Sussanne Khan. The War star has been doing his bit to help those whose lives have been affected by the Coronavirus lockdown.

