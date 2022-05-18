Hrithik Roshan joins cousin's birthday celebrations with girlfriend Saba Azad; Don't miss the happy family pic.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are not making nay efforts to keep their relationship under wraps. From holding hands at the airport to spending time with the family together, the actor is making sure girlfriend Saba Azad feels a part of the Roshan family. On Wednesday, we got a glimpse of the same as Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan shared a photo with the entire Roshan family as they celebrated Eshaan Roshan's birthday.

For the unversed, Eshaan Roshan is Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan's son and Hrithik's cousin. The family came together for an intimate birthday celebration at home which also saw Hrithik's sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan in attendance as well as his mum. Taking to social media, Rakesh gave us a glimpse of the picture perfect family photo. Wishing Eshaan, he wrote, "Eshu birthday greetings with a warm family celebration."

In the photo, Hrithik can be seen holding the cake and standing to Eshaan, while Saba Azad can be seen smiling wide for the photograph standing next to Rakesh Roshan.

Take a look at the Roshan family photo below:

While Hrithik has been delivering hits at the box office, Saba Azad has also been doing impressive work onscreen. She was seen in the critically acclaimed web show Rocket Boys. In fact, Hrithik had also praised Saba on social media.

Sharing the poster of The Rocket Boys a few months, the actor wrote, "Repeat watch! So much to learn from this one. What amazing work by the entire team. Makes one proud to know it’s made in India by one of us’. He tagged all the actors and praised their work. Tagging Saba Azad, Hrithik wrote, "You are one of the finest actors I have ever seen. You inspire me."

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad finally make their relationship OFFICIAL as they walk hand in hand at airport; WATCH