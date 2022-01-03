Hrithik Roshan joins ex-wife Sussanne Khan to celebrate Sanjay Khan’s birthday; SEE PICS

Hrithik Roshan has been setting the internet on fire from his Maldives pictures where the actor was celebrating New Year with family. Well, it looks like he has returned and has joined ex-wife Sussanne Khan for the celebration of her father Sanjay Khan’s birthday. Though the couple is divorced, they still make it a point of joining each other’s family for the celebration. Their sons were also seen in the celebration pictures. Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali shared the pictures on her Instagram stories.

Hrithik is seen happily posing with the birthday boy and even seen striking a pose with Farah, Zayed Khan, and his kids. Sussanne Khan also took to her social media and shared a reel featuring a collage of several pictures. “Happy happy birthday Papa..for all the lessons of Life that you have taught us all, Thank you for being our Strength and Our Inner voice… Love you toooo much,” she wrote as a caption to the reel. Sussanne was married to Hrithik Roshan for 14 years before they divorced in 2014.

Sussanne's rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni also commented on her post, "Happy birthday." To this, she replied, "@arslangoni thank u.”

Take a look at the pictures here:

On the work front, Hrithik will be next seen in Vikram Vedha co-starring Saif Ali Khan and then in Fighter opposite Deepika Padukone. The shooting of Fighter is yet to be started. Both Hrithik and Deepika will be seen together for the first time.

