Hrithik Roshan joins girlfriend Saba Azad and team for the screening of Rocket Boys 2; See PICS

Hrithik Roshan is going through a great phase on both his professional and personal front. He is totally busy in his acting career with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. When it comes to his personal life, Hrithik Roshan is in a serious relationship with the talented actress-singer Saba Azad. The much-in-love couple has been garnering attention with their lovely public appearances, quite often. On Friday night, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted together as they attended the screening of the actress's latest outing, Rocket Boys Season 2.

Hrithik Roshan joins gf Saba Azad and others for Rocket Boys 2 screening

The Bollywood superstar, on March 10, Friday, joined his girlfriend Saba Azad and the cast and crew members of her latest project Rockey Boys 2 for the screening event of the web series which was held in Mumbai. Hrithik Roshan, who walked in with his lady love, looked dapper in the all-black look he opted for the night. The Fighter actor was seen in a black blazer, which he teamed up with a matching formal black shirt and a pair of black trousers. Hrithik completed his look with a pair of tinted eyeglasses, a statement black necklace, and a ring.

Check out Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, and others' pictures from Rocket Boys 2 screening, below:

Saba Azad's look for the night

Saba Azad, who was all smiles as she walked hand-in-hand with her beau Hrithik Roshan, looked pretty in a plunge-neck white gown. The actress-singer oozed major retro vibes in her curly hairdo and classic red lips makeup look, as she posed for the paparazzi photographers with Hrithik. Saba completed her look with statement golden accessories and a pair of golden heels.

Team Rocket Boys 2 attend the screening

The other team members of Rockey Boys 2, including Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, and others were spotted at the screening event, which was held in Mumbai on March 10, Friday. Regina opted for a metallic wrap dress and minimal make-up, as she made an appearance at the event. Jim Sarbh, on the other hand, looked dapper in a floral co-ord blazer-trouser set which he paired with a black shirt.

Check out the pictures below:

